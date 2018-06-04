Media player
New Belfast lord mayor wants prosperous city based on rights
New Belfast lord mayor, Deirdre Hargey, has said she wants to see a prosperous city based on rights.
Ms Hargey is Sinn Féin's first female Belfast lord mayor and replaces Alliance's Nuala McAllister, who handed over the mayoral chain of office on Monday night.
04 Jun 2018
