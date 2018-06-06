'They believe us now'

Media player
Hundreds gather in Dublin for Magdalene laundry survivors
Hundreds of people turned out in Dublin City Centre to welcome home the survivors of the Magdalene Laundries.
It was the first time survivors of the Catholic-run laundries gathered together at home, including those who emigrated to the UK, USA and Australia.
06 Jun 2018
