Documentary examines Shergar kidnapping
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Documentary examines kidnapping of champion horse Shergar

Shergar, a champion horse, was valued at £10 million.

It is believed the horse was kidnapped by the IRA because the paramilitary group was short of cash and wanted to extract a ransom payment.

However, exactly what happened to Shergar and who was responsible remains unsolved.

  • 07 Jun 2018