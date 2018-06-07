Primary kids go science mad

Media player
Science Fair returns to Belfast
The Royal Dublin Society (RDS) Primary Science Fair is back in Belfast for a second year, with over 50 schools participating.
Hundreds of school kids will descend on Belfast Waterfront for the two day event.
Video produced by Jordan Kenny
07 Jun 2018
