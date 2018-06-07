Margaret Ritchie reveals she has cancer

Media player
Margaret Ritchie reveals she has breast cancer
Margaret Ritchie reveals she has breast cancer.
The former SDLP leader lost her South Down Westminster seat in the 2017 general election.
Ms Ritchie told BBC The View the diagnosis came as a shock.
07 Jun 2018
