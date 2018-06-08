Media player
Peter Robinson warns of border poll chaos
Peter Robinson says that a border poll could lead to chaos if no legislation is in place which outlines exactly what it would require.
He said a referendum in which a small majority votes for a United Ireland with no transition arrangement in place would lead to chaos.
08 Jun 2018
