Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Viable device' found in Seaforde village
A suspicious object that sparked a security alert in the County Down village of Seaforde was a viable device, police have said.
SDLP councillor Mark Murrin says there's "never really any trouble" reported in the County Down village.
-
12 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window