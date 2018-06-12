Media player
BBC Spotlight stages mock rape trial
Members of the public form a jury to debate a fictitious rape allegation and examine the issue of consent as part of a BBC Spotlight programme on Tuesday night.
In a one-off television event, the jury will be asked to determine whether a defendant is guilty or not guilty.
