Video

A man who believes his brother was killed by murdered British Army Captain Robert Nairac says Capt Nairac's family are entitled to know information about where his remains are.

Capt Nairac is one of the Disappeared. His body has never been found.

It has been alleged that Capt Nairac was responsible for the death of IRA member John Francis Green in 1975. Mr Green's brother Leo said he was convinced the Army captain was involved but that his family should be given information about what happened to him.