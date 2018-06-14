Media player
Special Olympics Ireland: Emotional goodbyes
Athletes leaving Belfast for the Special Olympics Ireland Games in Dublin were given an emotional send-off.
The games run across the weekend and will see 1,600 athletes take part in 13 sports.
Video by Erinn Kerr.
14 Jun 2018
