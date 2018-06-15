Duchess kicks off her shoes on the sand
Duchess of Cornwall feels the sand beneath her feet

The Duchess of Cornwall felt the sand beneath her feet when she joined Prince Charles on a Kerry beach on Friday.

Camilla removed her heels when the couple walked onto Derrynane strand.

There, they learned about the work of local schoolchildren collecting waste from the shore.

