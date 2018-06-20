Video

The Big Lottery Fund is to spend more than £3m on a project aimed at reducing pressure on GPs and improving health.

Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum, based in Londonderry, has been awarded the grant of £3.19m to deliver the "social prescribing project" across Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Eileen Mullan, of the Big Lottery Fund Northern Ireland committee, said the funding will benefit a broad range of people.