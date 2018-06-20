RSPB save eggs after red kites poisoned
Video

RSPB transfers eggs of poisoned red kites to donor nests

An attempt has been made to save the eggs of some poisoned birds of prey by trying to get other birds to adopt them.

The RSPB used two donor nests to take the eggs from a pair of red kites.

At one location the attempt failed. At the other, the evidence of whether it worked is inconclusive.

