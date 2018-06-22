Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What do an elephant, a parrot and a hawk have in common?
An elephant, a parrot and a hawk were among 152 animals rescued by the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service since April 2017.
The cost of animal rescues amounted to £353,440 over the past four years, according to data released to BBC News NI under Freedom of Information legislation.
Most rescues carried out since April were of farm animals or domestic pets.
However, a seagull, a swan and an owl were also rescued.
22 Jun 2018
