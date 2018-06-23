Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Smoke bombs thrown at Belfast protests
Smoke bombs were thrown and police in riot gear were called in to divide two groups of protesters outside Belfast City Hall on Saturday.
Several hundred people attended an anti-racism demonstration, while a smaller group were at a UK Freedom March protest.
The police said that there were no arrests.
-
23 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window