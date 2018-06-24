Media player
DUP leader stands for Irish national anthem at GAA match
Arlene Foster said she realised there are some that may be "uncomfortable" with her presence at the GAA match, but that her party wanted to take steps towards a "shared society".
24 Jun 2018
