Video
South Belfast blaze
The fire service has been called to deal with an ongoing blaze in south Belfast.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) has sent at least two fire appliances to an old builders' yard on the Ormeau Road.
The PSNI tweeted: "Due to an ongoing incident, the Ormeau Road, Belfast, is currently closed between University Avenue and Agincourt Avenue. Allow extra time for your journey."
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
24 Jun 2018
These are external links and will open in a new window