The Democratic Unionist Party leader has described her attendance at a Gaelic games match as a "significant step" towards a shared society.

Arlene Foster said she received a "very warm welcome" from Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) fans and officials at the Ulster Football Final on Sunday.

She said she hopes her visit can start a conversation aimed at addressing "the whole issue of why it is that unionists feel that there is a barrier between the GAA and themselves".