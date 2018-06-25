Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Foster hopes GAA attendance 'starts a conversation'
The Democratic Unionist Party leader has described her attendance at a Gaelic games match as a "significant step" towards a shared society.
Arlene Foster said she received a "very warm welcome" from Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) fans and officials at the Ulster Football Final on Sunday.
She said she hopes her visit can start a conversation aimed at addressing "the whole issue of why it is that unionists feel that there is a barrier between the GAA and themselves".
-
25 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-44601228/foster-hopes-gaa-attendance-starts-a-conversationRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window