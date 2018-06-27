End of an era for primary school
Video

End of an era for Moneydarragh Primary School pupils

Pupils at Moneydarragh Primary School in County Down have closed their books for the last time.

They told BBC News NI what they will miss most about the school, which is amalgamating with three other small primaries in the area.

  • 27 Jun 2018