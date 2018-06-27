Firefighters flown to Glenshane Pass gorse fire
Video

Firefighters are tackling the blaze after being flown by helicopter to the scene.

The fire is in a remote area of the Sperrins near Dungiven.

The blaze, consisting of five separate fires, was reported at 04:57 BST and is now about one mile in length.

The hot weather had prevented crews from reaching the fire for much of Wednesday.

