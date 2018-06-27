Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Firefighters are tackling the blaze after being flown by helicopter to the scene.
The fire is in a remote area of the Sperrins near Dungiven.
The blaze, consisting of five separate fires, was reported at 04:57 BST and is now about one mile in length.
The hot weather had prevented crews from reaching the fire for much of Wednesday.
-
27 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-44632497/firefighters-are-tackling-the-blaze-after-being-flown-by-helicopter-to-the-sceneRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window