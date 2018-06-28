'Elephant' roams Belfast back gardens

Media player
Could this elephant fit in your back garden?
A new movie, Zoo, based on Sheila, an elephant kept in a Belfast back garden to avoid the bombings during World War Two, will be released on 29th June.
Our own 'elephant', the same size as what Sheila would have been at the time, went to see how difficult it would be for an elephant to live in a back garden in Belfast.
Video journalists: Jordan Kenny and Erinn Kerr
28 Jun 2018
