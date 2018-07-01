Military cadets learn Irish in Donegal
Marion Military College cadets study Irish at Gaeltacht in Donegal.

Cadets from Marion Military College in Alabama have been learning Irish in the Gaeltacht, an Irish-speaking part of the Republic of Ireland.

They receive credits towards their diploma for learning a language and chose to come to Ireland for the five-week programme in Glencolmcille, County Donegal.

