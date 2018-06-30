GAA and Orange Order come together in cultural visit.

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
A GAA club and members of the Orange Order came together to share their cultures.
-
30 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-44670363/a-gaa-club-and-members-of-the-orange-order-came-together-to-share-their-culturesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window