'No Brexit promised land' for businesses
A senior business leader warns that the idea that Brexit will deliver a "promised land" for Northern Ireland businesses is not supported by facts.

Trevor Lockhart, chair of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) in Northern Ireland, says the government does not fully understand the effect the UK's EU exit will have on Northern Ireland.

  • 01 Jul 2018