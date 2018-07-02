Falcons take flight at special parkrun

Media player
On Saturday morning, in south Belfast, more than 300 runners took part in a very special parkrun.
This edition of the weekly event was different, as it was managed entirely by The Falcons - a group of young adults with learning difficulties.
They swept in for one day only, not as participants, but instead as leaders.
Barbara Norris, the run director, took it all in stride.
02 Jul 2018
