Four hundred-year-old fort discovered in County Tyrone
A 400-year-old fort has been discovered in Brockagh, County Tyrone.
Students from Queen's University in Belfast have taken part in the dig over the past month.
Evidence of a settlement going back thousands of years has also been found.
02 Jul 2018
