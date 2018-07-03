'Scarlett's story should be known'
Belfast mum sued trust 'so Scarlett's story would be known'

The mother of a two-year-old girl who died within months of undergoing liver surgery at a Belfast hospital has said she had to make her story known.

Scarlett McDonagh had undergone a liver biopsy at the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in May 2011.

She died in October that year after infections were discovered as she prepared for a liver transplant.

