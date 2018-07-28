Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Roselawn crematorium: Metals recycled from bodies
Do you know what happens to jewellery, gold teeth and metal hips after you die?
If you are cremated, they could be removed from your ashes and recycled.
BBC News NI spoke to the company that collects the metal from crematoriums all over the world.
Video produced by Erinn Kerr
-
28 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-44690084/roselawn-crematorium-metals-recycled-from-bodiesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window