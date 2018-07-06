Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
David Ford says 'the pressure is now on' secretary of state
Former Alliance Party leader David Ford says the Arc21 judgement has shown a need for Secretary of State Karen Bradley to address how vital issues are dealt with in Northern Ireland.
On Friday a court dismissed an appeal over planning permission that was granted for a £240m waste incinerator.
Planning permission for the facility had originally been approved by a Department for Infrastructure civil servant in 2017.
-
06 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-44740913/david-ford-says-the-pressure-is-now-on-secretary-of-stateRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window