'One of the nicest young men you could ever meet'
Tributes have been paid to William Dunlop after he was killed in an incident at the Skerries 100 road races in County Dublin on Saturday.
Dunlop, 32, was taking part in practice for the event when the crash happened.
The Ballymoney man was a member of the renowned Dunlop family and was a winner at the North West 200 and Ulster GP.
Liam Beckett, who knew the family well, said despite his success, Dunlop did not change.
08 Jul 2018
