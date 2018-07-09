Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Londonderry: Youths attacking the Fountain estate
This social media footage shows a group of young people throwing objects at a peace wall in Londonderry.
It is the third consecutive night of trouble at the interface between the Fountain Estate and Bishop Street.
Read more here.
-
09 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-44768707/londonderry-youths-attacking-the-fountain-estateRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window