Whiteabbey Training Centre abuse claims
Norma Vaughan was 12-years-old when she was sent to the Whiteabbey Training Centre.
The school was not included in the Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry as not enough people came forward with their experiences.
Ms Vaughan says she was subjected to physical and sexual abuse while at the school.
10 Jul 2018
