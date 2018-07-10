Media player
'She wouldn't be able to shout for help'
A family of a woman with severe disabilities has claimed she was put in a mixed-gender ward in Antrim Area Hospital just weeks after a report was circulated advising of stricter protocols.
The report made the recommendations after a patient with learning difficulties, Natasha Mulholland, was sexually assaulted in her hospital bed by a man in the ward.
The family of Meghan Hunter said she would not have been able to cry for help had she been attacked after being admitted to a similar ward to Ms Mulholland.
10 Jul 2018
