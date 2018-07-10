Van set alight during trouble in Derry

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Van set alight during trouble in Londonderry
A van has been set on fire by a number of masked men at the bottom of the Lecky Road flyover in the Bogside area of Londonderry.
It followed a night of violence in the city in which more than 20 petrol bombs were thrown in the Bogside.
A woman and two police officers were injured.
-
10 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-44785000/van-set-alight-during-trouble-in-londonderryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window