Van set alight during trouble in Derry
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Van set alight during trouble in Londonderry

A van has been set on fire by a number of masked men at the bottom of the Lecky Road flyover in the Bogside area of Londonderry.

It followed a night of violence in the city in which more than 20 petrol bombs were thrown in the Bogside.

A woman and two police officers were injured.

  • 10 Jul 2018