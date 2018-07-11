Media player
Bonfire set alight after court order
An East Belfast bonfire on Bloomfield Walkway was set alight on Tuesday night hours after a court ordered its height to be reduced ahead of the 11th July.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue service was called in to try and control the flames and protect nearby houses.
A large police operation was also put in place with over 100 police in riot gear present at the scene.
11 Jul 2018
