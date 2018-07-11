Heartbreaking plea from sick child's mum

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cannabis oil: Mum calls on ministers to visit sick child
The mother of a sick child in intensive care awaiting approval for medicinal cannabis has challenged ministers to visit her daughter in hospital.
Danielle Davis' daughter Sophia had been treated with cannabis in Holland.
-
11 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-44792678/cannabis-oil-mum-calls-on-ministers-to-visit-sick-childRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window