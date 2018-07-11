Heartbreaking plea from sick child's mum
Cannabis oil: Mum calls on ministers to visit sick child

The mother of a sick child in intensive care awaiting approval for medicinal cannabis has challenged ministers to visit her daughter in hospital.

Danielle Davis' daughter Sophia had been treated with cannabis in Holland.

  • 11 Jul 2018
