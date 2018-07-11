Media player
Police protection during bonfire removal in Belfast
Police officers have protected contractors removing material from a bonfire site at Cluan Place in east Belfast.
Police closed a section of the Albertbridge Road between Woodstock Road and Templemore Avenue.
BBC Newsline's Mark Simpson reports.
11 Jul 2018
