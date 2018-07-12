Media player
Disturbances in Belfast and Londonderry on Eleventh Night
Firefighters have been attacked, petrol bombs thrown and cars set alight during disturbances across Northern Ireland.
Most of the trouble was centred on Londonderry, east Belfast and parts of County Down as traditional Eleventh Night bonfires were lit in loyalist areas.
The fire service said there was a 23% increase in bonfire related incidents compared to last year.
12 Jul 2018
