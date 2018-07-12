Media player
O'Driscoll plays Lambeg drum
Former Ireland Rugby captain Brian O'Driscoll has tried his hand at the Lambeg Drum.
The rugby star was in Loughgall, County Armagh, for a documentary on the unifying nature of sport.
Footage courtesy of Aaron Willis.
12 Jul 2018
