O'Driscoll plays Lambeg drum
Video

Former Ireland Rugby captain Brian O'Driscoll has tried his hand at the Lambeg Drum.

The rugby star was in Loughgall, County Armagh, for a documentary on the unifying nature of sport.

Footage courtesy of Aaron Willis.

  • 12 Jul 2018