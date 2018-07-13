Police attacked with petrol bombs in Derry
Petrol bombs have been thrown at police officers in Londonderry on the sixth consecutive night of violence in the city.

Makeshift barricades were also set on fire on a number of roads.

The attacks began early in the evening and continued into the early hours of Friday morning.

The petrol bombs were thrown towards police Land Rovers and at officers on the ground.

