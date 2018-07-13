Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tattoo industry's 'Black Friday' 13th in Belfast
Friday 13th is known as the "Black Friday" of the tattoo industry - when people flock to inking parlours to get tattoos.
But is it superstition, solidarity or just the fact that it's a sale that makes the event so popular?
-
13 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-44828426/tattoo-industry-s-black-friday-13th-in-belfastRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window