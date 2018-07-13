Tattoo industry's 'Black Friday' 13th
Friday 13th is known as the "Black Friday" of the tattoo industry - when people flock to inking parlours to get tattoos.

But is it superstition, solidarity or just the fact that it's a sale that makes the event so popular?

