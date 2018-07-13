'Why has it taken so long?'
Newtownards girl granted licence for medicinal cannabis

A seven-year-old girl who suffers with a rare genetic condition has been granted a licence for medicinal cannabis.

Sophia Gibson, from Newtownards, County Down, suffers with Dravet syndrome, a severe form of epilepsy.

Her mother Danielle is asking why it took so long.

