Duckling disappears from wildlife centre

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Duckling disappears from Castle Espie Centre
A duckling worth £600 is believed to have been stolen from Castle Espie Wetland Centre in County Down.
The two-week-old Mandarin duckling was introduced to the public on Monday, but went missing later that day.
The East Asian species is very valuable and can be sold at a high price, according to the bird sanctuary.
-
18 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-44870818/duckling-disappears-from-castle-espie-centreRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window