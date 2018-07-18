Duckling disappears from wildlife centre
A duckling worth £600 is believed to have been stolen from Castle Espie Wetland Centre in County Down.

The two-week-old Mandarin duckling was introduced to the public on Monday, but went missing later that day.

The East Asian species is very valuable and can be sold at a high price, according to the bird sanctuary.

