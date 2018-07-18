Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boris Johnson criticises Brexit backstop in parliament
The former foreign secretary, Boris Johnson, has said the Irish border has become "politically charged" and was dominating the Brexit debate.
Mr Johnson was speaking in the House of Commons after resigning last week over Theresa May's proposals on leaving the EU.
Monday's vote in the House of Commons ensured there would be no customs border down the Irish Sea.
It effectively rendered the EU's backstop vision unlawful.
-
18 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-44874195/boris-johnson-criticises-brexit-backstop-in-parliamentRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window