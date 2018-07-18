Ex Foreign Secretary criticises government's approach to NI
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Boris Johnson criticises Brexit backstop in parliament

The former foreign secretary, Boris Johnson, has said the Irish border has become "politically charged" and was dominating the Brexit debate.

Mr Johnson was speaking in the House of Commons after resigning last week over Theresa May's proposals on leaving the EU.

Monday's vote in the House of Commons ensured there would be no customs border down the Irish Sea.

It effectively rendered the EU's backstop vision unlawful.

  • 18 Jul 2018