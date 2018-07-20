Media player
Egg donation: ‘Will they look like me?’
Ashleigh Kelso, 27, donated some of her eggs to a couple to help them start their own family.
She said she would do it ‘again and again’ just ‘to make people happy’.
Ms Kelso has already had her own children and wants to encourage other people to consider donating.
20 Jul 2018
