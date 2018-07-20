Media player
'Young people need to be listened to' on Brexit
Prime Minister Theresa May met young people from the Belfast Youth Forum in the Crescent Arts Centre in Belfast as part of her visit to Northern Ireland.
Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Karen Bradley, went with her on the visit, where Brexit was one of the issues discussed.
But what did some of the young people they spoke to make of the meeting?
20 Jul 2018
