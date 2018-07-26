Flead music 'promotes religious harmony'
Ulster Fleadh 2018: Music 'promotes religious harmony'

The 2018 Ulster Fleadh is being held in Castlewellan.

Young people from Catholic and Protestant communities are being encouraged to play their instruments alongside each other at the event, as BBC News NI found out.

