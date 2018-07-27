Media player
The cruise ship with a five-star makeover
A cruise ship has sailed from Belfast after being transformed in what's been called an unprecedented refurbishment project.
The Azamara Pursuit docked in Belfast Lough in April and has undergone a £50m refit.
