Video

Biggest brood of barn owls recorded in Northern Ireland

Five chicks of the endangered species were born on private farmland, near Lough Neagh.

It is the biggest brood of barn owls ever recorded in Northern Ireland, according to conservation charity Ulster Wildlife.

Conservationists from across the UK and Ireland were "in total disbelief" at the new arrivals.

  • 26 Jul 2018