Video

Walkers and hikers have been asked to stay away from Tollymore Forest Park near Newcastle, County Down.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said a nearby forest fire at Drinnahilly could spread to parts of the popular beauty spot.

It is the second time in just over a week that the NIFRS has dealt with a blaze in the area.

It is believed the blaze was started deliberately.